Mom claims downtown Atlanta restaurant served alcohol to kids at birthday party

ATLANTA — A mother claims a restaurant accidentally served alcohol to young kids at a birthday party. The youngest child is just three-years-old.

What started off as a celebration for an 11-year-old, quickly turned into a nightmare.

“I couldn’t believe it. It’s something I have never heard of. I was really like how could they make this mistake?” said Souljah Perdue.

Perdue recorded a video of her 11-year-old daughter’s birthday dinner at Sugar Factory off Peachtree Street in downtown Atlanta on Thursday. Perdue said the restaurant gave her and her guests complimentary drinks to celebrate her daughter’s birthday.

There were alcoholic shots for the adults and juice for the kids, so she thought.

“This tastes really like a shot. Mine tastes really like a shot,” said Perdue. “I start looking around. I’m looking at my daughter and I’m seeing the other kids and they’re making these faces. ‘I think it has liquor in it.’ I told the manager what happened and he’s looking disturbed, he’s like, ‘Oh my gosh, I told them non-alcoholic shots,” said Perdue.

Perdue also sent Channel 2 Action News a video of them filling out an incident report.

In the video that they recorded, you can hear what appears to be an employee admitting there was alcohol in the shots.

“There was Coconut Rum and Pineapple Juice. It’s a .5 of Coconut rum. I accept full responsibility. Nothing should have come out of my bar that I’m aware of. And it should have not been made.”

Perdue said the restaurant told her she would hear from their corporate office about this situation.

“They’re not answering no calls. They’re like nothing happened,” said Perdue.









©2023 Cox Media Group