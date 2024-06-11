Missing woman, 4-year-old boy found dead in sunken car in lake on Georgia-Alabama border

Police say a missing woman and a four-year-old boy were found dead in a sunken car near the Georgia-Alabama border over the weekend.

Eufaula, Ala. police said they had been searching for two young women and a child who vanished on June 1.

Eufaula is just over the Georgia border on the Walter F. George Reservoir, which is south of Columbus.

On Sunday, police got a tip about where the missing people might be and began searching the water around Old Creek Town Park, which is on the reservoir. Investigators found a sunken car in about 12 feet of water.

Divers hooked up the vehicle and pulled it out of the water. A woman and young child were found dead inside. Officers are still searching for the other woman.

The victims have not been identified. The deaths are being investigated by the Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous tip line at 334-687-7100.

