Missing murder suspect from DeKalb County captured in Alabama

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — A murder suspect from DeKalb County who fled during his trial was captured on January 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit and U.S. Marshals in Birmingham, Alabama.

29-year-old Jeremy Collins will be extradited to the DeKalb County Jail to serve his sentence. His trial continued in his absence, and he was sentenced to life in prison in absentia.

Collins was facing charges including malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the death of Keng Wilson in August 2021.

Collins was treated for injuries at a local hospital following an altercation with law enforcement authorities.

He is currently in the custody of the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama.