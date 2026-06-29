Missing 6-year-old found dead in pond near last known location

CLAYTON COUNTY, GA — The missing 6-year-old boy who was the subject of an intensive search in Clayton County has been found dead.

The Clayton County Police Department said Ramon “RJ” Jett was found in a pond near his last known location.

Police said RJ’s family has been notified.

Investigators say the case remains active and ongoing as detectives work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. No additional information is being released at this time.

The Clayton County Police Department thanked the numerous law enforcement agencies, volunteers and community partners that assisted in the search effort.

Police also thanked community members who shared information, distributed alerts and offered assistance during the search.

The department is asking the public to keep RJ’s family, friends and all those affected by the tragedy in their thoughts and to respect the family’s privacy as they grieve.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available and as the investigation permits.