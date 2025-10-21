Milton debuts two new police motorcycles to add to traffic unit

MILTON, GA — The city of Milton now has two new police motorcycles.

The city says motorcycles can enhance law enforcement agencies’ ability to respond more quickly and nimbly to certain calls and incidents.

The non profit Milton First Responders Foundation made it possible for the city to purchase of the two vehicles that will be part of the city’s traffic enforcement unit.

The two officers, Jason Jackson and Brian Stafford, recently completed a two week course that included night rides, precision riding, long rides, and intensive skill development.