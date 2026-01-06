Milton council delays changes to yard size rules after resident pushback

MILTON, GA — Milton city officials say they are listening to residents after the City Council voted against changing setback requirements for front and backyards in new subdivisions.

The decision came after residents voiced concerns during the council’s first meeting of the year, where proposed options to modify yard sizes sparked debate. The proposals included allowing smaller front yards and larger backyards, with an emphasis on tree preservation.

Resident Tom Gauger supported one of the options, saying it could protect privacy and property values while preserving trees.

“What’s at stake here is the privacy and property value of existing homeowners,” Gauger said. He added that most homeowners use their backyards for recreation rather than their front yards, which he described as largely ornamental.

Other residents opposed any changes. Mary Cronk said current standards are already attracting people to the city and should remain in place.

“People want to move here even with our current setback, so why should we change those standards,” Cronk said.

Some residents also raised concerns about the size of homes being built on one-acre lots, saying larger houses, garages, pools, and pool houses could threaten Milton’s rural character.

Lisa Bumiller supported new standards, pointing to the growing size of homes in the city.

“The houses being built in Milton are getting bigger with additions of pools, pool houses, etcetera; yet are being built on only one acre lots,” Bumiller said.

Interim Community Development Director Diana Wheeler said the city’s planning commission had recommended reducing front yard setbacks to 45 feet while increasing backyard setbacks to 65 feet. She said the proposal could reduce the need for variances and allow for greater tree preservation.

“It allows for fewer variances because a lot of the variances that we have have to do with amenities that are placed in the rear yards,” Wheeler said. “It allows for more tree preservation.”

Council members ultimately voted against the changes, citing concerns about the wording of the proposals and how new requirements would protect trees and natural areas. City leaders say they plan to take a more holistic look at the issue before considering it again.

For now, no changes will be made to yard size requirements for new subdivisions in Milton.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.