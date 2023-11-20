Metro Atlanta woman charged more than $7,000 for Subway sandwich says she can’t get her money back

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — More than $7,000 for a Subway Italian sub.

That’s what a metro Atlanta woman discovered charged to her credit card bill after ordering her regular #4 from a College Park Subway.

“I could have gone to Italy and got the sandwich,” Vera Conner said.

Conner says at the end of every week she checks her credit card statements and that’s when she noticed the charge.

“I know exactly what it normally costs, it’s $7.54,” she said.

But the bill for the meal charged to her credit card was $7,112.98.

“I was like, oh, my God, how did this happen?” Conner said.

Conner then noticed that the number on the tipline matched several numbers of her telephone number.

She now believes the screen changed to tip when she was trying to enter her phone number to collect her Subway rewards points.

I must have been keying it in the pad, and the screen changed,” Conner said.

She thought it would be a simple fix but for nearly a month Conner has been trying unsuccessfully to get the charge reversed.

Conner says the Subway store manager repeatedly refused to discuss it with her and she received a denial letter when she disputed the charge with her credit card company.

“This is unbelievable because I feel like everyone that sees it has to know that it’s a mistake. I’ve worked in retail before. I know how we tally up at the end of the night,” Conner said.

Gray has reached out to Subway but has not heard back.