Metro Atlanta Venezuelans react to U.S. military action in Venezuela

ATLANTA — Venezuelans living across metro Atlanta are reacting to the capture of leader Nicolás Maduro following U.S. military action in Venezuela.

Israel Medina, who fled Venezuela more than 20 years ago, says the news is deeply personal.

“It’s a dream come true for Venezuelans, I would say,” Medina said.

Now a U.S. citizen, Medina lives in Roswell with his wife and sons. He says he learned about the military action from family members who are still living in Venezuela.

“We are really happy,” Medina said. “We are thankful for these operations conducted by the U.S. military.”

While Medina says the future of the country remains uncertain, he hopes the changes will allow him to return to Venezuela with his children for the first time.

“We are going to see a new Venezuela,” he said.

Medina says he wants to show his sons where their family comes from and reunite with loved ones they left behind.

“We want to show our kids our roots, where mom and dad come from and our family there, and be reunited with a lot of people we left behind,” he said.

Medina believes the U.S. military action was the only way to bring about change in the South American country and called the moment the start of a new era for Venezuela.

“This is the beginning of a new Venezuelan era,” he said.