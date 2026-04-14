Metro Atlanta Uber driver killed inside gas station in overnight shooting

ATLANTA, GA — A food delivery driver was shot and killed inside an Atlanta gas station on Monday night.

When officers arrived at the BP gas station on Metropolitan Parkway, they found a young man in his late teens or early twenties critically injured from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Crews performed life saving measures, but the victim died at the scene.

It appears he was an Uber Eats driver who happened to stop at the business. Investigators do not think the victim knew the gunman who fled on foot.

A K-9 team was brought in to help gather evidence. Police are also reviewing surveillance cameras as they try to identify the suspect.

Stay with WSB Radio for more updates on this developing story.

WSB Radio’s Graham Carrol contributed to this story.