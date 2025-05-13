Local

Metro Atlanta teen arrested for trying to sneak contraband into east Georgia prison

By Bill Caiaccio
Handcuffs (blende11.photo - stock.adobe.com)
DAVISBORO, GA — A metro Atlanta teenager is arrested for trying to sneak contraband into an east Georgia prison.

18-year-old Jaden Nelson of South Fulton is one of two suspects arrested. He was tracked by a K9 officer near Washington State Prison.

Inside his backpack, deputies discovered over 13 grams of methamphetamine, 122 grams of ecstasy, 60 Xanax bars, a pound of marijuana, and other assorted items that are typically banned inside prisons.

Nelson is facing a number of charges, including possession with intent to distribute illegal drugs.

