Student faces charges after bringing handgun to school in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. — A student at Marietta Sixth Grade Academy (MSGA) is facing charges after bringing a handgun to school on Monday.

According to MSGA Principal Keynun Campbell, after school dismissal Monday afternoon, a parent reported their child saw another student with a handgun.

Marietta police investigated the claim, visited the child and their family at home, and interviewed other students.

Their investigation determined that a student had a handgun in a bathroom before school. The same student also showed the handgun to another student on the school bus that same morning.

The handgun stayed in that student’s locker throughout the day and was not taken into any classrooms.

They believe the student displayed the gun on the school bus to “show off” and did not threaten anyone with it.

The loaded handgun was taken by police. Police said the student would be charged and did not return to school on Tuesday.