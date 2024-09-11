Metro Atlanta school district making major changes to athletic event security

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta school district is taking extra precautions to keep students and fans safe at athletic events.

Clayton County Public Schools announced earlier this week that students can only go to sporting events in which their school is participating. If their school isn’t playing, they won’t be allowed into the stadium.

To make sure that’s the case, they will have to show their school ID cards to get into sporting events.

School officials say middle schoolers also can’t be dropped off at games. The students can only stay if their parent or guardian does as well.

Earlier this year, the school district announced they would be conducting random searches across the district.

At the end of the school year in May, district officials said that discipline infractions, including fighting, drugs and gang activity, were down 75% compared to the school year before.

The changes in the school’s athletic attendance policy go into effect immediately.



