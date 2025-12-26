Metro Atlanta residents can recycle Christmas trees at multiple locations

ATLANTA — As holiday decorations come down, several locations across metro Atlanta are offering options to recycle real Christmas trees over the next few weeks.

The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation says recycling sites are available in more than a dozen metro Atlanta counties. Some locations begin accepting trees starting the day after Christmas, while others will open next week or on January 3.

The organization says its network collected more than 37,000 real Christmas trees across Georgia last year. Most of those trees were recycled into mulch used for playgrounds, city and county landscaping projects, and individual homes.

Some of the trees were also placed in lakes to help create fish habitats, while others were designated for fuel and additional uses.

The foundation encourages residents to remove all lights and ornaments before dropping off their trees.