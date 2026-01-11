Metro Atlanta protests planned after ICE shooting in Minneapolis

COBB COUNTY, GA — Protests are planned across metro Atlanta today following the fatal shooting of a woman by ICE agents during an operation in Minneapolis last week.

Stacey Parlotto with Indivisible Cobb tells WSB that multiple groups are involved in the demonstrations. Parlotto says protesters want to send a clear message and stand in solidarity with the victim’s family.

“We’re going to take to the streets and just send the message that ICE is not welcomed in our community,” Parlotto said. “We’re also standing in solidarity and in grief with Renee’s family and her greater Minneapolis community.”

Parlotto says demonstrators are calling for accountability in the shooting death of Renee Good.

One of the planned protests will take place Sunday from 1 to 2:30 p.m., when Cobb County neighbors and others from surrounding areas are expected to gather peacefully at the intersection of Johnson Ferry Road and Roswell Road in Cobb County.