Metro Atlanta police share safety, scam prevention tips during holiday shopping season

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — With Black Friday just one day away and Christmas approaching next month, many people are beginning their holiday shopping across metro Atlanta.

Blaine Clarke with the DeKalb County Police Department is reminding residents to stay alert whether shopping online or visiting stores in person this holiday season.

Police say individual shoppers can appear to be easier targets for thieves, which is why they recommend shopping in pairs or groups whenever possible. The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation is also warning shoppers about an increase in online scams during the holidays, especially those involving fake websites and misleading ads.

Here are helpful holiday shopping tips from DeKalb County Police:

Park safely: Choose well-lit areas for parking and avoid leaving purchases or personal belongings visible inside your vehicle. Thieves often break into cars when they see items in plain view and that can add repair costs on top of the loss.

Shop online securely: When shopping online, stick to reputable retailers and use payment methods that offer buyer protection such as credit cards or trusted services like PayPal.

Schedule deliveries safely: Try to arrange for packages to arrive when someone will be home. If that is not possible, ask friends, family, or neighbors to help prevent packages from being left unattended.

Dispose of packaging carefully: Break down boxes and place them in recycling containers that are out of sight. Leaving packaging on the curb, such as an empty box from a large electronic purchase, can signal to criminals that valuable items may be inside your home.

The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation lists several types of online holiday scams that shoppers should be aware of:

Influencers and fan sites:

Social media influencers, celebrities, and the restaurants and retail stores you follow often advertise special offers or discounts to their fans during the holidays. Scammers may create fake accounts that mimic your favorite sites. They may contact you and claim that you have won a contest or free offer. When you click on a link or ad, it directs you to enter your credit card payment or asks questions to get your personal information. If you get an unsolicited direct message, text, or email it is usually a scam.

Copycat shopping websites:

Scammers create fake online stores that are promoted through social media ads. These websites often mimic real retailers with professional photos and familiar branding and offer popular items at unusually low prices. Shoppers place orders and either receive nothing or unknowingly give away their credit card information.

Misleading social media ads:

Scammers frequently post ads for items that do not exist, especially on online marketplace groups or smaller community sites. With more people shopping during the holidays, these scams can be harder to spot.

The Department of Financial Protection and Innovation also recommends the following cybersecurity steps when shopping online:

Check the website address. Fake sites often use misspelled names similar to real companies or unusual website endings that appear legitimate at first glance.

Do a quick search. Look up the seller or company name with words such as “scam” or “complaint.” Reviews that appear identical or information that cannot be verified elsewhere can be a red flag.

Compare prices. If the item is being sold for far less than it is listed elsewhere, it may not be real. Avoid offers that push you to buy immediately.

Pay by credit card when possible. The Department says credit cards usually offer better protection if a fraudulent charge occurs. Avoid any seller who insists on gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency.

If you believe you are a victim of a social media or fake website scam, follow these next steps:

Contact your bank or credit card company immediately. They may be able to reverse charges or issue a new card.

Change your passwords. If you entered personal information, update your login details across other accounts.

Report it to law enforcement.

Warn others. Share your experience, so friends and family don’t fall for the same trap.

By following these warnings and safety tips from DeKalb County Police and the Department of Financial Protection and Innovation, shoppers can reduce the risk of theft and fraud and enjoy a safer holiday season.