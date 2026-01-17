Metro Atlanta police officer dies from medical complications

CHAMBLEE, GA — The Chamblee Police Department announced 42-year-old Sgt. Loc D. Tran died on Friday due to medical complications.

Tran was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from July 2002 to July 2007 as an Army pharmacy specialist. Chamblee police officials say he worked in troop medical clinics, combat support hospitals and medical centers, providing medical and pharmaceutical care to military personnel and civilians.

After leaving the military, Tran worked for the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office before graduating from the Piedmont Technical College Police Academy in December 2010. He joined the Chamblee Police Department on Dec. 20, 2010.

“While at Chamblee, he climbed the ranks with promotions that include Detective, Uniform Division Sergeant to finally a Criminal Investigations Sergeant in May 2024,” the Chamblee Police Department said. “In his over 15 years of service, he has embodied what it means to protect and serve by showing up every day, and leading with respect, dignity, and compassion. He is well loved and respected by the community and his peers, and his contributions to this department and to this city will never be forgotten. Sergeant Tran dedicated his life to helping others. Those who were privileged to know Loc will cherish his kind heart and beautiful soul.”

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date, police said.