Metro Atlanta police offer holiday house checks for residents traveling for Thanksgiving

ATLANTA — As families prepare to travel for Thanksgiving, several metro Atlanta police departments are offering holiday house checks to help residents keep their homes secure while they’re away. The program allows homeowners to request that officers drive by their property during the holiday period.

Officer Chuck McPhilamy with the Marietta Police Department says the service is designed to provide peace of mind. Officers check homes “just to make sure that everything looks normal at your house and nothing seems out of place,” he said.

McPhilamy says most crimes are crimes of opportunity, and taking steps before leaving can help reduce the risk. He advises residents to keep their homes looking lived-in by using timers on lights, avoiding closing all blinds, and ensuring mail doesn’t pile up outside. He also cautions against posting travel plans on social media.

Other police departments across metro Atlanta offer similar holiday house checks for residents heading out of town.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.