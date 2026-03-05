Metro Atlanta police department opens real-time crime center

CHAMBLEE, GA — A metro Atlanta police department is celebrating the opening of a real-time crime center.

On Thursday, the Chamblee Police Department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony of the new center, which is designed to enhance public safety through technology, data-driven policing, and real-time intelligence.

The center will allow for faster response times and more efficient investigations, officials said.

“The Real-Time Crime Center represents a major investment in the safety of our community,” said Chamblee Police Department Chief Michael Dieppa. “This technology allows our officers to make informed decisions quickly, helping us prevent crime, solve cases, and keep residents and businesses safe.”

Officers can now access things like their 80 hand-tilt zoom cameras and 80 license plate readers in one place.

Dieppa says Chamblee police wants to work with other departments, including DeKalb County Police.

The City of Chamblee invested $2 Million in the construction and equipment for the RTCC which includes license plate readers, pan tilt zoom cameras, a video wall, computers, desks, and more, officials said.