Metro Atlanta pastor among group sheltering in place in Jerusalem

A former metro Atlanta pastor and his wife were forced to shelter in place in Jerusalem as the U.S. and Israel carried out strikes on Iran.

Bryant Wright, former senior pastor of Johnson Ferry Baptist Church in Marietta and founder of Right From The Heart Ministries, and his wife Anne are among a group of pastors and their wives who spent Saturday morning in a bomb shelter beneath their hotel.

“We’re about to get packed. We don’t know how long we will be waiting here in Jerusalem as the airspace has shutdown, and only God knows how long that will occur,” Wright said in a video message posted to the Right From the Heart Facebook page.

The U.S. and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran on Saturday morning. Iran retaliated by launching missiles and drones toward Israel and U.S. military bases in the region.

Israel, Qatar, Syria, Iran, Iraq, Kuwait and Bahrain have closed their airspace causing hundreds of flights to be canceled or diverted to airports across Europe and beyond.

Airline industry expert and president of Atmosphere Research Group Henry Harteveldt told the Associated Press that travelers should “prepare for delays or cancellations for the next few days as these attacks evolve and hopefully end.”

According to Clay Smith, current senior pastor of Johnson Ferry, Wright’s group includes others from the Marietta church.

“We also have Johnson Ferry team members with them. They are safe, but asking for intercessory prayer,” he said in a Facebook post.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.