Metro Atlanta non-profit assessing damage after warehouse fire

ATLANTA, GA — A metro Atlanta non-profit is assessing the damage after an early morning warehouse fire on Wednesday. The Furniture Bank of Metro Atlanta helps Atlanta’s most vulnerable families.

The Executive Director of the non-profit, Megan Anderson, tells Channel 2 Action News they had just received hundreds of dressers and mattresses from the University of Georgia.

“We’re the only agency in Atlanta that is able to give free furniture to folks that are moving out of homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, or are low-income and are having some sort of life struggle, like a flood or a fire.”

One firefighter is in stable condition after suffering from dehydration battling the fire.