Metro Atlanta man faces charges in connection to deadly crash

BARROW COUNTY, GA — A warrant has been issued for an 18-year-old man in connection with a crash that killed a Chicago man in September.

Marietta police say Mableton man Keondre Robinson faces DUI, vehicular homicide, and reckless driving in connection to the crash that led to the death of Zarate-Vicente.

Investigators say they’ve determined Robinson was under the influence of drugs when his Lexus crashed head-on with a Chevy Silverado on Powder Springs Street near Laurel Springs Lane.

Two passengers in the Silverado were also rushed to Kennestone Hospital after being injured in the crash.

Anyone with information related to this crash or the whereabouts of Robinson is urged to contact STEP Investigator C. Henry at 770-794-5266.