Metro Atlanta man charged with murder of brother

FLOWERY BRANCH, GA — A Flowery Branch man has been charged with the murder of his brother, according to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said the 30-year-old victim, Matthew Arthurs, was found dead at the home he shared with his parents and brother on Rose Heights Drive.

Authorities said Cristofer Daniel Arthurs, 36, remained at the scene and was charged after questioning.

Investigators said a gun was recovered from the scene. A motive has not been determined.

This is an ongoing investigation.