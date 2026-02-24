Metro Atlanta man accused of killing his girlfriend sentenced to prison

GRIFFIN, GA — A Griffin man has been sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years after pleading guilty to killing his girlfriend.

Officials say 34-year-old Joseph Mays was set to go trial next month in Catoosa County for the January 2025 killing of his girlfriend Jamie Wiley.

However during pretrial motions, Mays pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison.

Mays shot Wiley in the head, took her phone and id then dumped her body near a creek in Ringgold, according to officials.

Wiley’s family supports the plea and life sentence saying it shows mays has finally accepted responsibility for the murder.