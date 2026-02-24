Metro Atlanta leaders urge calm after man found dead in park

COBB COUNTY, GA — Leaders in Cobb County are asking for calm after a man was recently found hanging from a tree in Fair Oaks Park in Marietta.

Cobb County Commission Chairwoman Lisa Cupid said she understands the community’s unease after the young man’s body was discovered. However, she said there are many false rumors circulating on social media.

She said she has heard from many concerned residents.

“Having a lot of misinformation out there in the community is also creating to a great sense to unease about what is occurring,” she said.

Police Chief Dan Ferrell has ruled the death a suicide, though he said he has also heard from members of the community.

Investigators say the case remains active.