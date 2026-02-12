Metro Atlanta leaders seek public input on Winter Chapel Path extension

DUNWOODY — Leaders of two metro Atlanta cities are asking residents for feedback on plans to extend the Winter Chapel Path.

Dunwoody and Peachtree Corners city officials say the project is currently in the preliminary engineering phase, which covers planning, environmental review, and engineering activities needed to advance the project from concept to the final construction approval.

“Revisions may occur to the proposed plan initially brought to the public. If major changes occur to what was previously shown to the community, additional public outreach will occur. If no major changes are proposed, the project would advance to right-of-way acquisition and into final design. After all right-of-way acquisition occurs, project design is finalized, and the project would advance to construction,” Dunwoody officials said.

Phase I of the Winter Chapel Path project from Dunwoody Club Drive to Charmant Place was previously completed.

Leaders are scheduled to host an open house Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Winter Chapel United Methodist Church to discuss the project.

After the public meeting, feedback will be assessed by city officials to determine next steps in the project’s development.