Metro Atlanta leaders to discuss e-bike safety and awareness

By Miles Montgomery
JOHNS CREEK, GA — A metro Atlanta area city is the latest to think about regulating e-bikes.

The issue arose at a recent Johns Creek city council work session after residents voiced concerns about safety.

The city council requested staff to work with police to develop a local ordinance. City leaders are also looking at signs that spell out rules regarding e-bikes in parks, on trails and sidewalks.

The city is set to host and e-bike and e-scooter safety awareness night on Tuesday evening at Taylor Road Middle School from 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Johns Creek officials say, “this community-wide event is designed for parents, guardians, and students from Taylor Road and surrounding middle and high schools to learn practical strategies for safe e-bike and e-scooter use. Local experts will provide insights on safety, laws, and injury prevention, followed by a Q&A session. A helmet giveaway will also be offered to promote safe riding practices.”

