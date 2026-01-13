Metro Atlanta leaders to consider resolution condemning ICE shooting in Minneapolis

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — The DeKalb County Commission is expected to take up a resolution Tuesday condemning the shooting death of Renee Good in Minneapolis by an ICE agent.

The resolution, sponsored by Commissioner Ted Terry, also calls for an end to what is known as “Operation Metro Surge” in DeKalb County.

Terry says DeKalb County will follow the law and cooperate with federal authorities when they have a warrant and are pursuing violent individuals. However, he says recent operations go beyond that.

“But right now what we’re seeing is not that, it is a full-scale targeting of anyone who might look like an immigrant,” Terry said.

The resolution calls on Immigration and Customs Enforcement to withdraw agents involved in the Metro Surge tactics from the county. Terry says while the measure cannot force ICE to change its operations, he believes it is important for local leaders to speak out.

“At some point we have to say something, and if we don’t say anything they’re going to keep doing it,” he said.

Terry says his goal is to help prevent a situation like the one in Minneapolis from happening again.

He says the proposal has drawn criticism from both sides. “Some folks think I’m declaring DeKalb County a sanctuary county, others think I haven’t gone far enough. I’m not trying to make this bigger than what it really is about,” Terry said.

Terry says he supports cooperating with federal agents to remove violent individuals from the community but remains concerned that recent operations are targeting people based on appearance rather than criminal activity.

“The most important part of this resolution is just recognizing that a human being, a mother, a poet, a U.S. citizen was killed by federal law enforcement agents, ICE,” Terry said.

The resolution is expected to be introduced and considered during Tuesday’s DeKalb County Commission meeting.

WSB Radio’s Jennifer Perry contributed to this story.