Metro Atlanta Jewish Federation hosing rally in support of Israel

In metro Atlanta, The Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta is inviting the community to stand in solidarity with Israel.

In a statement released by The Temple, they are inviting the community to hear updates about what is happening in Israel, as well as find solidarity within their community.

There will be a Jewish Atlanta community gathering, ‘Stand in Solidarity With Israel,’ on Tuesday, October 10 at 7:15 pm pm at City Springs. You can register for the rally using this link.

At The Temple on Friday, October 13, at 6:00 pm, Dov Wilker, Regional Director of AJC Atlanta, will offer an update on the war in Israel and how to support Israel.

The are also asking those looking to support to donate to the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta’s Israel Emergency Relief Fund, Magen David Adom or Friends of the Israel Defense Forces (FIDF) to provide immediate assistance to victims of the war and support to those fighting.