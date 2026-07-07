Metro Atlanta IRS employees ordered back to work despite rat infestation concerns

CHAMBLEE, GA — Employees at a metro Atlanta IRS office are being ordered back to work following a rat and cockroach infestation, but some workers say the building is not ready for their return.

Last month, IRS employees at the Chamblee campus were approved to work remotely after staging a walkout over what they described as a severe rat infestation.

Some employees who have returned to the Chamblee campus say they are still dealing with strong odors, including the smell of urine.

Local IRS Union President Denise Wells and other employees are calling for an independent third party to certify that the building is safe before more workers return.

“The fumes were very strong,” Wells said. “This is not crazy for us to ask for. It’s something that nobody should have to worry about.”

In an email ordering employees back to the office, IRS officials said they have been working diligently to address pest concerns, reduce clutter and maintain a clean, safe and professional work environment.

“We haven’t received any notifications whether or not they’ve done these things,” Wells said. “We’ve only gotten the notifications that employees are supposed to report back to work. These employees do not trust the IRS, they do not trust the leadership.”

Employees previously raised concerns about conditions at the Chamblee campus.