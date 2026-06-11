Metro Atlanta IRS employees approved for remote work after rat infestation

DEKALB COUNTY, GA — IRS employees at the agency’s Chamblee campus will be allowed to begin working remotely after workers staged a walkout over reports of a severe rat infestation.

The remote work policy is scheduled to begin on Friday as extermination efforts continue at the facility.

Denise Wells Gomez, president of the union representing IRS workers in Atlanta, said conditions inside the building became unacceptable.

“It’s disgusting and its nasty. I’m just so disappointed that I work for an agency that would treat their employees with such disrespect,” Gomez said.

In a statement, the IRS acknowledged conditions at the facility created an uncomfortable work environment.

The update comes after Georgia lawmakers raised concerns over reports of rat and cockroach infestations at the IRS campus.

U.S. Sens. Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, along with U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, previously sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and IRS leadership requesting action and calling for remote work options for employees.

The National Treasury Employees Union said workers had been exposed to unsafe conditions.

Warnock previously called the reported conditions unacceptable.

“I’m appalled and disgusted by the working conditions that IRS employees at the Atlanta campus currently face,” Warnock said. “Every employee should feel safe and comfortable in their working environment, and that’s just not the case right now at the IRS Atlanta campus. I’m urging Secretary Bessent and IRS CEO Bisignano to remedy the situation as quickly as possible.”

Lawmakers also said employees reported illnesses linked to rodent exposure and some workers resigned because of the conditions.

Officials have not said how long employees will remain remote.

The investigation remains ongoing.