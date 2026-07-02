Georgia football alcohol sales: Seltzer beats beer in record year

ATHENS — Georgia football saw an increase in its financial intake of beer and hard seltzer at Sanford Stadium in the second season of public alcohol sales.

An Atlanta Journal-Constitution open records request revealed the sale of beer and alcoholic seltzer increased 32.1% per game from the previous season, generating $4,308,205 in gross revenue for the 2025 season — an average of $615,457.86 over seven games.

Texas A&M was tops among the SEC schools reporting to open records requests in alcohol revenue in 2025, per an ExtraPointsMB.com report with $4,740,922 over its first five home games last season at 102,733-seat Kyle Field — an average of $948,184 per game.

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