Metro Atlanta Iranians rally in support of protesters in Iran

SANDY SPRINGS, GA — Dozens of Iranians in metro Atlanta gathered in the rain outside Sandy Springs City Hall over the weekend to voice support for protesters in Iran and condemn what they describe as brutality and oppression by the current Iranian regime.

Those attending the demonstration say they are speaking out for people in Iran who are demanding freedom. Nahid Mogazaveh, who has ties to the country, described the situation as dire.

“All Iranian people who are suffering over there, there’s no end in sight,” Mogazaveh said. “They just go out and protest and say they want freedom, and they shoot them.”

Several demonstrators say they want the United States to step in to support protesters inside Iran. Some specifically called on President Donald Trump to keep his word to defend those demonstrating against the Iranian government.

Another protester, identified as Ida, says she still has family living in Iran and hopes for a better future for them.

“The regime in Iran, they don’t care about their own people or any other people around the world,” she said.

Amir Navabi, who fled Iran in the 1980s, says the rally is meant to raise awareness and ask for help.

“It’s just to show them, people in Atlanta, people in the U.S. and all over the world that, ‘please help,’” Navabi said.

Organizers say the demonstration is about calling for change and accountability as protests continue in Iran.

WSB Radio’s Jonathan O’Brien contributed to this story.