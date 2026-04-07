Metro Atlanta inmate accused of making death threat against probation officer

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA — A metro Atlanta sheriff’s office is investigating after an inmate is accused of making a death threat against a probation officer.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office says its jail intelligence unit received information about the alleged threat.

“During a recorded phone call, inmate Stephen Stillwell stated that upon his release, he intended to ingest cocaine and kill his probation officer. Investigators promptly notified the probation officer of the threat and conducted an interview with Stillwell,” the sheriff’s office said.

After officials questioned Stillwell, authorities obtained warrants for terroristic threats and acts.

Stillwell remains in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office regularly monitors inmate communications through the jail intelligence unit to protect staff, probation officers, and the public.

No additional details about the probation officer or the alleged threat have been released.

Authorities continue to investigate the incident.