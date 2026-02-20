Metro Atlanta high school student dies from flu-related complication, family says

PAULDING COUNTY, GA — A metro Atlanta community is mourning the loss of a high school student who recently died from flu-related complications.

South Paulding High School student Bailey Cruse became sick last week with what appeared to be normal flu-like symptoms, her family said.

After a visit to the doctor, she was recovering at home when she went into sudden cardiac arrest.

Despite life-saving efforts, she suffered extensive brain damage.

The school called the news “devastating” and said counselors and support staff will be on site Monday to support students and staff.

South Paulding High School officials released the following statement: