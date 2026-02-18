Report finds 4 of top 10 worst traffic bottlenecks for trucks are in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Four of the nation’s top 10 worst traffic bottlenecks for trucks are located in metro Atlanta, according to a new report from the American Transportation Research Institute.

Rebecca Brewster with the American Transportation Research Institute said it marks the first time in the history of the group’s survey that Georgia has four locations ranked in the top 10.

“Congestion delays inflicted on truckers are the equivalent of 436,000 drivers sitting idle for an entire year,” said Brewster. This data gives policymakers a road map to reduce chokepoints, lower emissions, and drive economic growth.”

Those locations include I-285 at I-85 North, I-75 at I-285 North, I-20 at I-285 West, and I-75 in Henry County. The Cobb Cloverleaf at I-75 and I-285 ranked among the worst, based on trucking speeds.

Nine total Georgia highways were ranked in the top 100 list, including eight in Atlanta.

Here are the Georgia highways that were ranked on the American Transportation Research Institute’s Top 100 list for 2026:

No. 3 Atlanta, GA: I-285 at I-85 (North)

No. 5 Atlanta, GA: I-75 at I-285 (North)

No. 6 Atlanta, GA: I-20 at I-285 (West)

No. 10 McDonough, GA: I-75

No. 15 Atlanta, GA: I-20 at I-285 (East)

No. 22 Atlanta, GA: I-285 at SR 400

No. 50 Atlanta, GA: I-20 at I-75/I-85

No. 74 Atlanta, GA: I-75 at I-675

No. 87 Atlanta, GA: I-75 at I-85

The rankings are based on truck GPS data measuring congestion and average travel speeds on freight corridors across the country.

Last year, metro Atlanta had three of the top 10 worst traffic bottlenecks for trucks.