Metro Atlanta gas prices climb to highest level since May

ATLANTA — The price at the pump continues to climb across metro Atlanta.

According to AAA, drivers in metro Atlanta are now paying an average of $3.92 a gallon. That’s up 15 cents from this time last week and more than 35 cents higher than a month ago.

AAA says those are the highest gas prices the metro area has seen since early May.

Among metro counties, Fulton County has the highest average gas price at $4.03 a gallon. Forsyth County follows at $3.98 a gallon, while Cobb County’s average is $3.96.

Clayton County has the lowest average gas price in metro Atlanta at $3.90 a gallon.

WSB Radio’s Keith Cromwell contributed to this story.