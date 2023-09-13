Metro Atlanta elementary school principal competes on Wheel of Fortune episode airing Wednesday

She says on social media she became a contest about a month ago, but the episode airs tonight.

Lake Forest Elementary School principal Laryn Nelson will be making her debut.

Nelson told WSB Radio reporter Jonathan O’Brien she wasn’t nervous about appearing on the long-running gameshow.

“You’re going to see this permanent smile on my face” says Nelson.

As a lifelong fan, Nelson says it was thrilling just to walk into the studio, and spinning the big wheel which she says is “actually pretty heavy.”

School staff organized a viewing party at a local movie theater, that begins at six-thirty tonight.