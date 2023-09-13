Local

Metro Atlanta elementary school principal competes on Wheel of Fortune episode airing Wednesday

By Jonathan O'Brien

"Wheel of Fortune" is back (Carol Kaelson)

By Jonathan O'Brien

She says on social media she became a contest about a month ago, but the episode airs tonight.

Lake Forest Elementary School principal Laryn Nelson will be making her debut.

Nelson told WSB Radio reporter Jonathan O’Brien she wasn’t nervous about appearing on the long-running gameshow.

“You’re going to see this permanent smile on my face” says Nelson.

As a lifelong fan, Nelson says it was thrilling just to walk into the studio, and spinning the big wheel which she says is “actually pretty heavy.”

School staff organized a viewing party at a local movie theater, that begins at six-thirty tonight.

Jonathan O'Brien

Jonathan O'Brien

95.5 WSB News Anchor and Reporter

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!