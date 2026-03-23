Metro Atlanta deputy injured in crash during traffic stop

ATLANTA — A Coweta County Sheriff’s deputy is hospitalized after being injured in a crash near Newnan.

According to the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy was conducting a traffic stop at the 49-mile marker of I-85 South when the deputy’s cruiser was struck by another vehicle.

Authorities say the deputy suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

A person who had been detained and was seated in the back of the patrol vehicle also suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

Officials say the driver who struck the patrol car declined medical treatment.

The Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation.

WSB Radio’s Cheryl Castro contributed to this story.