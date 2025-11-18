Metro Atlanta deputy injured after driver runs red light, slams into patrol vehicle

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — A metro Atlanta deputy is recovering after being involved in a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office says another driver ran a red light and struct the deputies patrol vehicle at Sigman Road and Chambers Drive.

The impact of the crash caused the patrol vehicle to flip on its side, officials said.

The deputy, whose identity was not released, was rushed to a local hospital. The condition of the other driver was not released.

The Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation.