Local

Metro Atlanta deputy injured after driver runs red light, slams into patrol vehicle

By Miles Montgomery
(Matt Gush - stock.adobe.com)
By Miles Montgomery

ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA — A metro Atlanta deputy is recovering after being involved in a crash on Tuesday afternoon.

The Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office says another driver ran a red light and struct the deputies patrol vehicle at Sigman Road and Chambers Drive.

The impact of the crash caused the patrol vehicle to flip on its side, officials said.

The deputy, whose identity was not released, was rushed to a local hospital. The condition of the other driver was not released.

The Georgia State Patrol is handling the investigation.

Top Stories
Miles Montgomery

Miles Montgomery

Digital Content Producer

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!