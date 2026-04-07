Metro Atlanta crossing guard struck by car recovering at home, wife demands safety changes

PEACHTREE CITY, GA — A 74-year-old metro Atlanta school crossing guard who was critically injured after being hit by a car last month has been released from the hospital.

David Spatz was struck by a car March 23 while helping children cross in front of Kedron Elementary School in Peachtree City, officials said.

He had spent 10 days in the hospital recovering from injuries including brain bleeds, a fractured skull and a concussion.

His wife, Suzanne, has called for changes to make school crossings and zones safer for pedestrians and drivers.

“We need flashing beacons that actually slow those drivers down. We need stricter traffic enforcement in every school zone. We need better lighting and clearer signage,” Suzanne Spatz told the Peachtree City Council.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help cover Spatz’s medical expenses. So far, more than $31,000 of the $35,000 goal has been raised.

“To the kids, he isn’t just ‘the crossing guard’—he’s Mr. Dave, the man who makes them feel seen, safe, and special on their way to and from school,” the page says. “Mr. Dave is a familiar and caring presence for our students and families. Whether you’ve known him for years, your child has waved to him every day, or you’re simply someone who believes in giving back to the quiet heroes among us—please help. Any amount matters. $5, $10, $25—every gift is a message to Mr. Dave that our community has his back."