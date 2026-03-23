Crossing guard struck by vehicle near elementary school

PEACHTREE CITY, GA — A crossing guard was struck by a vehicle in Peachtree City during the early school morning hours on Monday, according to police.

Peachtree City Police Lt. Chris Hyatt says the incident happened while the crossing guard was performing duties in front of Kedron Elementary School.

“During the early school morning hours today we unfortunately had one of our local crossing guards that was struck by a vehicle while performing his duties in front of Kedron Elementary,” Hyatt said.

Authorities say the crossing guard was taken to Grady Hospital with a head injury and is in stable condition.

Police say the driver remained on scene, and the investigation is ongoing.