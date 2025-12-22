Metro Atlanta county program helping reduce time paramedics spend on non-emergencies

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA — A new program in Fayette County helps reduce the amount of time paramedics spend on non-emergency cases.

Fayette County Fire and Emergency Services is partnering with “Right-Site Health” to offer tele-health to patients who call 9-1-1.

Fayette County Fire and Emergency Services Assistant Chief Scott Roberts says it cuts down on unnecessary emergency room visits. About half of all ambulance calls are not true emergencies.

“The hope is that we’re getting the patients the best level of care for them and decrease their costs,” Roberts said.