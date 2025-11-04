Metro Atlanta county plans to consider new rules targeting homeless encampments

COBB COUNTY, GA — Cobb County commissioners are set to consider new regulations on the homeless.

As it stands, Cobb County police officers can’t enter private property to remove a homeless encampment without a property owners permission.

The new measures under consideration would allow Cobb police officers to do just that.

Commissioner Joann Birrell says they will try to connect them with community programs in an effort to balance compassion and enforcement.

“They are not all going to want to go through the process of a program, but we’re trying to avoid jail time, too” Birrell says.

Commissioners will hear public comment on the proposal during their meeting November 12th and a vote is expected on November 20th.