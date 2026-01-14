Metro Atlanta county names new school superintendent

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga — The Griffin-Spalding County School System has announced they have named a new superintendent.

Dr. Donald Warren, who was leading the district since June 2025 as the interim superintendent, has taken on the role as the permanent superintendent.

He says every decision school officials make will focus on several things.

The school board voted 3-2 in favor of Dr. Warren, who has 33 years of experience in education and has served GSCS for nearly 10 years. Those who voted for the other finalist say they wanted more meaningful change for a district with long-standing challenges.

“Dr. Warren brings continuity, a wealth of leadership experience and attributes that will allow our school system to continue to build positive culture and climate and improve scholar achievement. Our board has worked meticulously to identify the best possible leader to serve as the next superintendent of GSCS. The board is ready to work collaboratively to continue moving this school district forward to ensure that scholars graduate college and career ready.”

Dr. Warren thanked the board of education and other stakeholders in the school system and community.

“I am deeply honored and sincerely grateful for the trust our board has placed in me by appointing me as the next superintendent. As we move forward, we will continue to focus on strong instruction, discipline, supportive learning environments and productive partnerships with families and the community.” Dr. Warren closed his comments by saying, “I believe deeply in Griffin-Spalding County. I believe in our people, our schools and our potential. I accept this role with humility, optimism and a firm commitment to serve with integrity and purpose,” he said.

Officials say he also served as the interim superintendent for four months in 2020.