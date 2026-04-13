Metro Atlanta company pushes plan for orbital data centers in space

MARIETTA, GA — A metro Atlanta-based company is working to advance the idea of potentially building data centers in space.

Atomic 6, a space systems company based in Marietta, is developing orbital data centers aimed at supporting artificial intelligence computing needs.

Atomic 6 CEO Trevor Smith said the company has launched a new website allowing AI companies to secure capacity for space-based computing infrastructure.

“At the core of it, we wanted to make it faster for people to understand what the costs are how quickly they could get to compute in space,” Smith said.

Smith said once a company signs on, the goal is to launch within two to three years.

“Building things and operating things in space are much faster than here on Earth,” he said.

He said orbital data centers are increasingly being viewed as a viable alternative to Earth-based systems.

“In the next probably three years, you will see this become potentially a cost parity with terrestrial,” Smith said.

The pricing structure, he said, includes multiple stages of deployment and operation.

“We work to integrate all of the rest of the process. Getting launch costs, checking everything out for flight qualifications, doing flight operations while it’s up in space,” Smith said.