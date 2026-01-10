Metro Atlanta community mourning teacher who died from flu complications

KENNESAW, GA — Mount Paran Christian School in Kennesaw is mourning the loss of a Spanish teacher who died from complications of flu.

Angela Coleman was 51-years-old.

“It is pretty shocking,” Meagan Williams, a theatre teacher at Mount Paran Christian School said.

Williams said the school community is coming to grips with the tragedy. She says she just saw Coleman at school on Monday.

“We are planning for some chapel services next week and ways to honestly focus on the students and helping them,” Williams added.

Officials said there are grief counselors and pastors available to talk to students.