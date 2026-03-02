Metro Atlanta college advances technology with new supercomputer equipped to handle AI

ATLANTA — A supercomputer heading to Atlanta focuses on the changing ways to learn and teach in the classroom.

The addition of the supercomputer coming to Morehouse College will make it possible to enhance coursework with access to storage that can increase productivity and secure AI capability.

“I’m super excited,” said Morehouse College’s Chair of Computer Science Department Dr. Kinnis Gosha.

The super-computer coming to campus will be equipped to handle AI and create access to cutting edge resources.

“You’ve got different years, you’ve got different authors, you’ve got different periods of time. How do they talk about different things, how are different things addressed, how were different things solved.” Gosha said.

Funding of the initial $5 million grant comes from a multi-million initiative from the national science fund.

Dr. Ashley Scruse with the college’s computer science department says it will also be beneficial for special courses.

“With AI you have machine learning of natural language processings, so those are going to be the ways in which you actually communicate with your computer.” Dr. Scruse said.

Construction on the building to house the supercomputer is set this summer, the final construction of the building should be up and running by 2027.

WSB Radio’s Tina Douglas contributed to this story.