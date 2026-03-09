Metro Atlanta city set to vote on removing free parking

ROSWELL, GA — A metro Atlanta city is set to vote on the possibility of removing free parking.

The Roswell City Council is expected to vote on Monday evening about getting rid of free parking across the city, including in the Green Street gravel lot.

In addition, officials plan to charge for parking after 5 p.m. on weekends at city hall and the Cultural Arts Center.

A new, $20 million parking deck is set to open later this year at the corner of Highway 9 and Green Street.

The project includes 395 parking spaces, officials said. City officials say the new parking deck project is designed to provide relief in one of Roswell’s busiest corridors, and blend in with the architectural character of the surrounding area.