Metro Atlanta city reports crime reduction in 2025

NORCROSS, GA — One metro Atlanta city is reporting a drop in crime in 2025.

The Norcross Police Department said being fully staffed and maintaining street-level enforcement has helped contribute to the decline.

“You’re seeing people being stopped for infractions, getting warnings, getting citations or just working accidents,” said Robert Braud.

Police also credit an increase in community engagement.

Braud said his fellow officers are committed to the department’s mission of making the city safer.

The department’s hotel and motel unit has also seen success in connecting with residents staying in the city’s 14 extended stay hotels.