Metro Atlanta city receives global award

MABLETON, GA — One of metro Atlanta’s newest cities has earned a prestigious honor.

The City of Mableton received a global award for its innovative use of technology.

Mableton Mayor Michael Owens said the city is the first in the United States to operate with a 100% cloud-based system.

“Mableton has been doing a lot of good work since we became a city,” Owens said. “Most has been in this advanced technology base and how we can build a 21st century city.”

Owens is also part of a national committee aimed to help guide Mableton and other cities into the future.